Waimanalo Pavilion slated for removal in demolition project starting Monday

Starting Monday, city officials will be starting a demolition project to remove the Waimanalo Beach Park Pavilion.

The pavilion, which has experienced continued deterioration over the years, was closed in 2017, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The year prior, the city made efforts to support the structure due to cracking in the columns and severe concrete spalling, which began undermining its structural integrity.

“We know the community has many, many fond memories of coming to the Pavilion for family gatherings, including the Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila Festivals and of our Waimanalo Summer Fun program,” said Jeanne Ishikawa, DPR deputy director, in a news release. “We’re sad to see it go, but providing a safe facility for everyone to enjoy is first and foremost.”

The nearly $199,000 project, which was awarded to United General Contracting Inc., is expected to be done this fall.

A comfort station, recreation building, concrete foundation, and a rock wall containing a memorial plaque dedicated to beloved Waimanalo musician Gabby “Pops” Pahinui have been deemed safe for public use, and will remain. Ishikawa said the Pahinui family was consulted about the “Gabby wall.”

The comfort station and recreation building will remain open during the project, although occasional closures may be necessary, city officials said.

Signs informing the public about the project were put up earlier this week, and the city asks park visitors to use caution near the demolition work.