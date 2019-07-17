Hawaii island DUI cases down 3.5% for the year

Hawaii County police reported the island has seen a year-to-date 3.5% drop in drunken driving cases compared with the same period last year.

During the week of July 8-14, police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers had been involved in a traffic accident, including one who was under the age of 21.

So far this year there have been 604 DUI arrests compared with 626 during the same period last year.

Major accidents have plummeted 27.4% to 497 from 685 in the year-earlier period.

However, fatal crashes remain the same number, 14, in both this year and last year. However last year 16 people died in 14 crashes (two had multiple deaths). This was a 12.5 percent decrease in fatalities.

Police will continue DUI roadblocks and patrols.

Star-Advertiser staff