‘Hawaii Five-0’ begins filming 10th season after blessing

Cast and crew members of the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot show stood side by side on set at the Hawaii Film Studio in Diamond Head as they held together the ends of 10 maile lei to represent the 10th season of the television show.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary, we make a beautiful lei as we stand together here. So as they hold this lei, this lei is not just for our actors, it’s not just for our leadership, you guys…this lei that they hold represents all of us,” said Kahu Kordell Kekoa at a blessing held this morning.

The first day of filming began soon after the blessing ended for the reboot of the classic series of an elite task force battling crime in Hawaii.

With the series reaching a milestone in its 10th season, actor Alex O’Loughlin who stars as Detective Steve McGarrett, said, “In this day and age with content, the changes in content that have happened over the last decade, it’s so rare for a show to do this.”

“I really believe that it’s a testament to every single person on this show. Every PA (production assistant), every grip, every electrician, everything. Actors get a lot of face time with the press ‘cause we’re the faces on TV but there’s so many hands in this, you know, making this happen and creating the end result from pre-production to actual production to post-production,” O’Loughlin said during an interview with the Star-Advertiser before filming began.

“I just wanna celebrate my crew and celebrate the ohana that we really do have here in front and more so behind the camera because that’s what’s done it,” he added.

Approximately 10.1 million viewers tuned in to the CBS show in its ninth season.