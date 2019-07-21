Honolulu police make arrest in death of 7-month-old girl

A 40-year-old woman is in police custody on $1 million bail in connection with the death of a 7-month-old girl at a home on the Aliamanu Military Reservation in February.

Honolulu police said they they took the woman into custody Saturday on the strength of an arrest warrant. They arrested her at Honolulu Police Department headquarters in Downtown Honolulu.

They said the victim, Abigail Lobisch, was found unresponsive by her baby sitter. A city ambulance went to the home but emergency responders could not revive the girl.

Police said the case is still under investigation but the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner has determined that the manner of death was homicide.

MilitaryTimes.com reported in April that Lobisch died in an unlicensed day care that was also caring for her 2 1/2-year-old brother.

The publication reported that Abigail’s mother, Anna, said she didn’t know about unlicensed care before the death of her daughter. According to the story, Anna said she received a text from the caregiver, a Navy wife, to “please come now,” on Feb. 24. When she got to the home she saw Military Police, Honolulu police and an ambulance.

MilitaryTimes.com reported that Abigail’s father is in the Army National Guard.

The Army oversees Aliamanu Military Reservation. U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said following Abigail’s death, the Army started an investigation into policies, procedures and practices for how home-based day cares are run on Army installations. An Army official said the report is complete but that the service has yet to release it.