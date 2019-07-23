‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman’s final show to air in September

Beth Chapman’s last fight with cancer will be documented on a new reality show, which she often promoted on social media.

WGN America announced Monday that “Dog’s Most Wanted” will premiere on Sept. 4.

In the new series, Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife, the late Beth Chapman, work with a team of bounty hunters called The Dirty Dozen.

“Together they will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of Dog’s Most Wanted fugitives,” according to a press release. “In their personal lives, the series tackles the family’s most difficult fight as their beloved matriarch Beth Chapman bravely fights — and tragically loses — her battle with cancer.”

Beth Chapman died June 26 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. She was 51.

The emotional trailer shows a determined Beth Chapman in the hospital, along with a clip of her out in the field on the radio while her husband and the team chase a fugitive.

“If I’m gonna die,” she says in the trailer. “I’m going to die in my boots.”

The Chapmans starred in A&E’s Hawaii-based program “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012. The popular series attracted upward of 3 million viewers per episode at its peak.

Duane Chapman paid tribute to his wife’s role in the new show.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’” he said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

A memorial was held for Beth Chapman in Waikiki, along with another in Colorado. The couple split their time at their homes in Hawaii and Colorado.