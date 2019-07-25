Man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

A 57-year-old man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Park rangers found the man unresponsive and pinned under an older-model SUV, which had rolled onto its side, according to a news release issued by the park.

A park employee reported the accident at 2:09 p.m. on the Hilo-bound lane at mile marker 35 on Highway 11 in the Kau Desert area of the park.

Hawaii County Fire Department medics extricated and transported the man to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Park rangers, with the help of police, are investigating the incident.

The man’s name is being withheld until notification of next of kin and further investigation.

The last fatal motor vehicle accident in the park happened May 28, 2017, on Highway 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call park dispatch at 985-6170 or HPD officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229.