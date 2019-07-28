Team Oahu wins junior lifeguard championships

Team Oahu won the State Junior Lifeguard Championships held Saturday at Makaha Beach Park.

All four counties — Team Oahu, Team Maui, Team Big Island and Team Kauai — participated in the championship. Kauai won second place and Maui won third.

The competition consisted of sand and water-based races, including one in which the teams had to catch cut garden hoses placed in the sand that served as “flags.”

Team Oahu and the summer program that ended with Saturday’s competition is supported largely by the North Shore Lifeguard Association. Participants were 12 to 17 years old.

Team Oahu won the competition for the second straight year.