Grand jury indicts day care operator in overdose death of girl

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment today charging a 41-year-old military wife with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 7-month-old girl in her care.

Honolulu police arrested Dixie D. Villa last month in connection with the Feb. 23 death of Abigail Lobisch. The Honolulu Medical Examiner determined that Lobisch died from an overdose of the active ingredient in the antihistamine Benadryl.

Villa has been in custody since her July 20 arrest, unable to post $1 million bail.

Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura reduced the bail to $500,000 today after the grand jury declined to find Villa eligible for a life prison term with the possibility for parole due to Lobisch’s young age. The normal penalty for manslaughter is 20 years in prison.