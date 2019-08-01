 Gabbard attacks Harris’ progressive credentials
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard sharpened her attacks against California Sen. Kamala Harris during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, painting her health care policy as a giveaway to the private insurance industry and skewering the former prosecutor and attorney general’s record on criminal justice. Read more

