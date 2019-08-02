 Kipapa Gulch brush fire forces closure of section of Kamehameha Highway
Kipapa Gulch brush fire forces closure of section of Kamehameha Highway

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 11:26 a.m.

  COURTESY DIANE OGATA

    A view of the brush fire at Kipapa Gulch from Kamehameha Highway.

A brush fire on Kipapa Gulch this morning has prompted police to close all lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

