Tropical Storms Erick and Flossie forecast to weaken as new depression forms over Eastern Pacific









Tropical Storm Erick continues to weaken on its path southwest of the Hawaiian Islands, while Tropical Storm Flossie “flounders forward” west-northwest of Hawaii.

Although Flossie is forecasted to lose strength as it approaches Hawaii, it is expected to generate dangerous high-surf conditions mostly along the east and southeast shores of Hawaii over the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Erick was centered about 430 miles southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Erick is expected to weaken over the next 48 hours, and turn into a post-tropical remnant low later today or tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the eye.

“A turn toward the west-northwest is expected shortly, with this general motion then expected to continue for the next couple days at a slightly slower forward speed,” forecasters said.

Flossie was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and centered about 760 miles east of Hilo and about 955 miles east of Honolulu.

Flossie was moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and expected to continue in the general motion over the next couple of days.

Just like Erick, Flossie is forecasted to gradually weaken over the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed over the Eastern Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression Eight-E was packing maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts, and was located about 930 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California as of 8 a.m.

Eight-E was moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph.

“A general westward motion at a similar forward speed is expected for the next day or two,” according to this morning’s forecast.

Forecasters predict Eight-E to weaken during the next day or two and dissipate by early Monday.