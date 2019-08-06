FCC to conduct nationwide test of emergency alert system

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in Hawaii, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC and Federal Emergency Management Agency are conducting the nationwide test to assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.

Unlike last year’s test, the EAS test relaying the National Periodic Test announcement will not be accompanied by a Wireless Emergency Alert test.

This year’s required test will also be performed by FEMA through its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System via Primary Entry Point (PEP) stations – usually carried out by local radio stations — versus a direct feed from the internet.

In Hawaii, the State Emergency Operations Center will serve as the PEP due to the state’s unique geographic nature.

The intent of this year’s test is to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity, according to FEMA. This is the fifth EAS nationwide test, following four that were successfully conducted in the last eight years.

A backup date for the test has been planned for Aug. 21 in case of widespread, severe weather or other significant events.

Public feedback on the nationwide test, including problems or complications in the delivery of the EAS message, can be submitted to the Public Safety Support Center.