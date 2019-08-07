‘Rent 20th Anniversary Tour’ Oahu shows to feature 2 Hawaii actors

Honolulu theater fans won’t have to wait 525,600 minutes to buy tickets for the 20th Anniversary Tour of “Rent.”

Tickets for the Dec. 24-29 Honolulu shows at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall go on sale today.

Two Hawaii performers will make their national debut on “Rent.”

Zare Anguay plays Life Support group leader Paul and a member of the ensemble.

Hawaii island resident Joshua Tavares, who studied at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, plays a young drag queen Angel Dumott Schunard.

The rock musical reimagines Puccini’s “La Boheme” in New York’s gentrified East Village during the AIDS epidemic. The production follows seven artists who are struggling to pursue their dreams.

“With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love,” according to a news release.

“Rent” opened on Broadway in April 1996 shortly after the musical garnered rave reviews when it premiered Off-Broadway at a New York Theatre Workshop in February. The musical won a 1996 Tony Award for “Best Musical” and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show was adapted into a movie musical in 2005 with the most of the original stage cast members.

Tickets start at $50 each. Tickets are available at Blaisdell box office at 777 Ward Ave., Ticketmaster outlets, broadwayinhawaii.com or 808-768-5252.