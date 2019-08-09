‘Donut Boy’ completes nationwide mission with visit to Kauai police

With one more visit to the Kauai Police Department on Thursday, Tyler Carach, aka “The Donut Boy,” has completed his mission.

At a time when many cops get a bad rap, Tyler, 11, of Florida, embarked on a mission to thank every police officer in America with donuts. The visit to KPD was the last stop of his three-year goal of thanking cops in all 50 states.

Before Kauai, he visited police stations on Oahu, Hawaii island and Maui.

His organization, I Donut Need a Reason to Thank a Cop, Inc., began with a simple act of kindness in his hometown in August 2016, according to his mother, Sheena Carach. Tyler saw four deputies at a local store and asked her if he could buy donuts for them with his allowance.

Tyler, who one day wants to become a K9 officer, brought over 90,000 donuts to officers across the country.

Kauai Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami presented Tyler, who was accompanied by his mom and grandmother, with a proclamation, and recognized him in turn for his service.

Kauai Chief of Police Todd Raybuck presented Tyler with a lei, limited edition KPD toy car, coin, souvenir ID card, and a custom “Recruit” shirt with hopes that Tyler will join the police force on Kauai one day.

“A lot of us here became police officers because we were inspired by a police officer earlier in our life,” Raybuck said during Thursday’s ceremony. “That officer was kind, paid attention to us, and made us feel important. Today, you’re the young man that has inspired police officers all over this country. When you saw a need to thank a police officer you took your own time and your own money to say thank you. You have shared that Aloha spirit in 50 states, bringing inspiration, smiles, and gratitude to police officers that serve in communities all over our country. So on behalf of every police officer that you’ve interacted with, and on behalf of the Kauai Police Department, thank you so much for being an inspiration to us all.”