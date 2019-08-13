Recipe: New York-style cheesecake — with less fuss

We love a tall New York-style cheesecake, but there’s no denying it’s a bit of a project. It’s also incredibly rich and decadent. Sometimes we want the essence of a cheesecake with less fuss, and we want the tang of a cream cheese-based cake without the weight — something lighter to finish a meal.

Enter no-bake cheesecake: The filling is lightened with whipped cream and the absence of eggs makes it less rich. Still, we achieved the best flavor and texture when we stuck to the tried-and-true combination of heavy cream and cream cheese thickened with gelatin.

Allowing the gelatin to hydrate in a portion of the cream and then bringing it to a boil in the microwave fully activated its thickening power. Lemon juice, lemon zest and a little vanilla added just enough spark.

The cake can stand alone, without the strawberry topping, if desired.

ICEBOX CHEESECAKE WITH STRAWBERRY TOPPING

By America’s Test Kitchen

>> Crust:

8 whole graham crackers, broken into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

>> Filling:

2-1/2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups heavy cream, divided

2/3 cup (4-2/3 ounces) sugar

1 pound cream cheese, cut in 1-inch pieces, softened

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

>> Topping:

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries (do not use frozen)

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch salt

1/2 cup strawberry jam

1 tablespoon lemon juice

>> For the crust: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees.

Pulse crackers and sugar in food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Transfer to bowl, drizzle with melted butter, mix with rubber spatula until mixture resembles wet sand. Press mixture into bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Firmly pack crust into pan. Bake until beginning to brown, about 13 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack, about 30 minutes.

For the filling: Sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cream in 2-cup measuring cup and let sit until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes. Microwave until bubbling around edges and gelatin dissolves, about 20 seconds; whisk to combine and set aside.

Whip remaining 1-1/4 cups cream and sugar on medium-low until foamy, about 1 minute (if using standing mixer use whisk attachment). Increase speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, 1 to 3 minutes.

Reduce speed to medium-low (if using standing mixer switch to paddle attachment), add cream cheese and beat until combined, about 1 minute (mixture may not be completely smooth). Add lemon juice, vanilla and salt; continue to beat until combined, about 1 minute, scraping down bowl as needed. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add dissolved gelatin mixture and lemon zest; continue to beat until smooth and airy, about 2 minutes.

Pour filling into crust and spread into even layer. Wrap cheesecake tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours or up to 24.

To unmold, wrap hot, damp towel around pan and let stand 1 minute. Remove sides of pan and slide thin metal spatula between crust and pan bottom to loosen, then slide cheesecake onto platter. Serves 10-12.

>> For topping: Toss strawberries, sugar and salt in bowl; let sit, stirring occasionally, until berries have released their juice and sugar has dissolved, 30 minutes.

Process jam in food processor until smooth, about 8 seconds. Simmer in small saucepan over medium heat until no longer foamy, about 3 minutes. Stir warm jam and lemon juice into strawberries. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes about 1-1/2 cups

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 346 calories, 29 g total fat, 17 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 196 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 16 g sugar, 4 g protein.