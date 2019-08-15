Coast Guard wants help in finding boat owner on Kauai

The Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a boat found Thursday on Kauai.

A good Samaritan found the overturned 10-foot white, fiberglass boat on Waimea beach. Some gear, including a fishing road, coolers and a gas tank were found inside the boat.

The Coast Guard received the report at 2:20 p.m.

Air Station Barbers Point launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. Its crew searched the area. The Coast Guard also issued a marine broadcast notice to mariners to look for signs of distress.

Kauai County first responders and the Department of Land and Natural Resources were also notified.

First responders asked beachgoers about the boat, but they reported nothing unusual.

The Coast Guard encourages people to mark their gear with “If Found” decals that allow owners to provide their contact information, which would allow responders to determine if someone is in distress and help get equipment back to their owners.