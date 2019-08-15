Hawaii sees more record-high temperatures as muggy weather ratchets up

The trade winds have picked up, and moderate trades are expected to continue across the state through Friday, according to National Weather Service officials, but weaken again Saturday as a high-pressure ridge north of the state weakens.

Today will be mostly sunny in the Hawaiian isles, with highs from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, isolated afternoon showers, and trades of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are factored in, is expected to reach up to 96 degrees in Kapolei and Kahului, and 97 in Honolulu and Lihue this afternoon.

Two more record temperatures, meanwhile, were set on Wednesday.

A record high of 90 degrees was set in Lihue on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 88 set in 2015. A record high of 93 degrees was set in Honolulu, tying with the old record set in 1997.

Since the start of August, temperatures have either tied or surpassed record highs almost every day, mostly in Lihue, Honolulu and Kahului.

Forecasters said scattered and isolated showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the weekend. Unfortunately, higher humidity levels may return by next Tuesday as deeper moisture moves up from the tropics, increasing shower activity from east to west across the island chain.