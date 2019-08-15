Police arrest 60-year-old woman for alleged Kakaako knife threat

Police arrested a 60-year-old woman in Kakaaako for allegedly threatening a 40-year-old man with a knife.
Police said the woman allegedly threatened the man with a kitchen knife from about 12:57 p.m. Wednesday to 1:27 p.m.
The woman was identified and immediately arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
