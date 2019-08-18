Kapolei man kicks, damages police cruiser, police say

Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old Kapolei man for allegedly assaulting two officers who were attempting to serve a protection order violation at his home.

He allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officers. Police said he also kicked and damaged the police blue and white car as he was being escorted to the vehicle.

He was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal property damage.