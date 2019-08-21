Broken air conditioning closes Ala Moana Satellite City Hall

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will be closed Thursday because of an air conditioning malfunction, city officials said.
The malfunction forced closure late Wednesday, they said.
The facility is expected to be reopened on Friday, officials said.
