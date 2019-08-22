Parental Guidance: ‘Good Boys’

“GOOD BOYS”

>> Rated: R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout, all involving tweens.

>> What it’s about: Three tweenage boy best friends try to navigate that precious middle school age of learning about sex, drugs and all the complicated aspects of adult life. The film “is a joke-dense and highly original coming-of-age tale that’s sweet and sour in all the best ways,” wrote critic Katie Walsh.

>> The kid attractor factor: Kids and teens may be drawn to the young stars and comedic genre.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Stick together, but learn to grow on your own.

>> Violence: A raucous brawl in a frat house, a perilous scene running through traffic.

>> Language: Strong language and swearing throughout.

>> Sexuality: Many often misinterpreted references to sex and sexuality. Graphic discussions, even though they don’t always get the details right.

>> Drugs: Frequent references to teenage drug use and drinking.

>> Parents advisory: Although the stars of this raunchy comedy are kids, it’s for teens and adults only.