Several agencies search for missing diver off Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Coast Guard and several local agencies are searching today for a missing 28-year-old diver off Kauai.

The diver was identified by the Coast Guard as Theobhlaus Erakdrik, who was last seen Saturday wearing a black Nike top, brown shorts, and black mask and fins.

He was diving off Anini Beach and had a yellow, three-prong spear gun and a dive light, the Coast Guard said.

Erakdrik went into the water with a group of nine people at about 8 p.m. Saturday and all except Erakdrik met back on the beach at 11:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

His brother reported him missing to the Kauai Fire Department, and firefighters contacted the Coast Guard for help at 6:45 a.m. today.

The Coast Guard searched today with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules airplane, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Kauai, and the cutter Kittiwake.

The agency planned to search overnight with the MH-65 helicopter and the cutter Kittiwake, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said.

A Navy helicopter from Marine Corps Base Hawaii also assisted today, along with Kauai lifeguards and firefighters.

Seas today were up to five feet with winds of 15 mph, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone with information that may help in locating Erakdrik is urged to call the Coast Guard command center at 808-842-2600.