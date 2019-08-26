Man, who frequents Puna and Hilo, wanted for questioning in attempted murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii County police are asking for help in finding a 33-year-old man wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

Robert Pahio, who frequents Puna and Hilo, is also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Pahio is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 268 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The public is advised not to approach Pahio, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 935-3311 or contact Detective Frank Mohica at 961-2379 or email him at frank.mohica@hawaiicounty.gov