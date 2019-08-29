Muggy weather to continue with brief boost in trades Saturday night

The humidity of recent days is expected to continue into the weekend, but a boost in trade winds is expected Saturday night, according to the latest update from National Weather Service forecasters.

That boost in trades is expected to last 24 hours before returning to moderate levels Sunday night and through the early part of next week. An uptick in trade showers is expected with the stronger trades.

Today’s highs are expected to range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds up to 15 miles per hour.

The heat index, what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is forecasted to reach a more moderate 92 in Honolulu today compared to 102 on Wednesday. The heat index is forecasted to reach 91 in Kahului, and 92 in Kapolei and Lihue this afternoon.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Lihue, at 89 degrees, matched a record high set in 2013. The month of August, similar to July, has been full of record highs and ties in temperatures on an almost daily basis.