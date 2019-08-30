Hot, humid weather in store for holiday weekend

The weather forecast for Labor Day weekend? Hot and humid, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say a surface trough to the east of the state is expected to move westward, and bring uncomfortably muggy conditions, along with increased chances of showers to the island chain this weekend.

“It’s going to feel rather warm and uncomfortable in the next few days, as sea level dew points possibly reach the mid-70s in some areas, which could push the afternoon heat index to over 100 degrees for some spots,” said the NWS in its forecast.

Brief downpours are possible, especially over the interior and leeward areas in the afternoons.

By Labor Day, firmer trades will be rebuilding as the trough and associated tropical moisture exits to the west.

Today is also expected to be hot and muggy, with highs ranging from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds around 15 miles per hour.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the temperature, is expected to reach as high as 98 degrees in Honolulu, 97 in Kapolei, 96 in Kahului, and 95 in Lihue this afternoon.

More record-high temperatures were set on Thursday, continuing an almost daily trend of new highs and ties for the month of August. This month, some of the record highs surpassed previous ones by two to three degrees Fahrenheit.

A record high of 89 degrees was set in Hilo on Thursday, surpassing the previous high of 88 set in 2007. A record high of 94 was set in Honolulu, breaking the record of 92 set in 1997. A record high of 90 was set at Lihue, breaking the record of 88 set in 1996.