For first time in months, Pali Highway to open in both directions

The Pali Highway will be open in both directions for the first time in months from 1 to 7 p.m. today, state officials said.

The highway is currently open in the Honolulu-bound direction, but will close at 11:30 a.m. so crews can prepare the Pali for two-way traffic in the afternoon.

Starting tomorrow, the Pali will be open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. The highway will remain closed on Saturdays through early November to allow further repairs to be completed.

Access to the Pali, a major route connecting Windward Oahu to town, has been limited to Honolulu-bound motorists in the mornings, and subsequently, Kailua-bound drivers in the afternoons, since a February rockfall required an estimated $21 million in emergency repairs.

The work includes slope stabilization as well as the new, concrete structure, or “rock shed,” which extends the second Honolulu-bound tunnel’s entrance by about 80 feet to shield motorists from future rockfalls.