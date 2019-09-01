For first time in months, Pali Highway to open in both directions

The Pali Highway will be open in both directions for the first time in months from 1 to 7 p.m. today, state officials said.
The highway is currently open in the Honolulu-bound direction, but will close at 11:30 a.m. so crews can prepare the Pali for two-way traffic in the afternoon.
Starting tomorrow, the Pali will be open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. The highway will remain closed on Saturdays through early November to allow further repairs to be completed.
Access to the Pali, a major route connecting Windward Oahu to town, has been limited to Honolulu-bound motorists in the mornings, and subsequently, Kailua-bound drivers in the afternoons, since a February rockfall required an estimated $21 million in emergency repairs.
The work includes slope stabilization as well as the new, concrete structure, or “rock shed,” which extends the second Honolulu-bound tunnel’s entrance by about 80 feet to shield motorists from future rockfalls.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.