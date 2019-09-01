Power restored to nearly 1,700 in Kaimuki, Kapahulu, Palolo

Approximately 1,660 Hawaiian Electric Co. customers were without power this morning, according to the utility’s online outage map.
Honolulu police reported traffic lights out in the Kaimuki area.
Other neighborhoods affected by the outage included Diamond Head, Kapahulu, Palolo and St. Louis Heights, according to HECO.
Power was estimated to be restored to all customers around noon today.
