Maui firefighters fighting brush fire in Kahului

The Maui Fire Department was battling a brush fire Sunday off Pulehu Road in Kahului.

The brush fire was in an area surrounded by Pulehu Road, Hookele Street, Hana Highway and Hansen Road. Some of the roadways were closed because of the fire.

MFD had multiple units and its helicopter responding to the fire. Maui has seen a string of brush fires this summer, including one in the Central Valley that burned more than 2,500 acres Aug. 1.

That fire was fought by at least 11 MFD units, including three MFD helicopters, which made water drops, and bulldozers from several private companies.