Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Panel to consider resolution in wastewater case

A large public turnout is expected for Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting of the Maui County Council’s Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee, as it considers a resolution to give the Council a say in whether to settle the county’s legal case involving the Lahaina wastewater treatment plant and drop its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court of a lower court ruling that held the county in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Environmental groups have framed the case as potentially weakening federal water pollution laws, while Mayor Michael Victorino’s administration says it is simply a home rule issue and an appeal of a federal court decision that would create a costly regulatory burden for the county and taxpayers.

The county’s appeal is scheduled to be heard by the high court Nov. 6.

Costco seeks fuel pump expansion at Kahului station

Costco Wholesale Corp. is seeking a special management area permit for a five-island fueling station expansion at its existing facility on 4 acres in Kahului.

The company says the existing five-island station, built in 2012, cannot meet growing demand and that the expansion would accommodate more vehicles and shorten wait times.

The matter will come before the Urban Design Review Board at its 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday in Wailuku’s Kalana Pakui Building. The board is tasked with making recommendations to the Maui Planning Commission. Public testimony may be accepted.