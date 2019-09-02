Police investigation closes Honolulu-bound lanes of H3

The H3 is being shut down in the Honolulu-bound direction at Kamehameha Highway due to an active police investigation at the Harano Tunnel this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to take other routes.
