Former death row inmate arrested in Waikiki robbery

Honolulu police arrested two men in an early morning robbery in Waikiki.

One of the men is identified as Isaiah McCoy, former Delaware death row inmate.

Police said two suspects approached a victim on Kuhio Avenue at about 2:25 a.m. today and used physical force to take a piece of jewelry.

The perpetrators fled on foot to a vehicle which subsequently crashed.

Police arrested the suspects on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

McCoy was sentenced to death in 2012 in Delaware for a drug-related murder. The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction and McCoy was released after a state judge found him not guilty of the crime.

In 2018, McCoy faced sex trafficking charges against him in Hawaii. Federal prosecutors dropped the case against him after discovering the case agent withheld evidence.