High heat and humidity continue into September; more records set over Labor Day weekend

The trend in light to moderates trades continues today, according to National Weather Service forecasters, then increase starting Wednesday through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend.

Forecasters said: “Similar to the past several days, the warm conditions will persist.” High temperatures continue to come in higher than predicted each day, especially for Honolulu and Kahului, which reached 94 and 95 degrees over the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially overnight and early mornings, as pockets of higher moisture move through, except for the Big Island. There, clouds and showers are expected in the afternoon over leeward areas in response to the local sea breeze.

Today’s highs will be from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds ranging from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The heat index, what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 99 degrees in Kapolei, 97 in Kahului, 94 in Honolulu and Lihue, and 91 in Hilo.

Record temperatures, meanwhile, were set over Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, a record high of 90 degrees was set in Lihue, breaking the record of 88 in 2016. A record high of 93 in Kahului matched the record set in 2014.

On Sunday, a record high of 89 degrees at Lihue surpassed the old record of 88 set in 2016. A record of 95 at Kahului matched the one set in 1968.

On Saturday, the last day of August, a record high of 95 degrees was set in Honolulu, breaking the record of 93 set in 1984. A high of 91 degrees in Lihue broke the record of 88 set in 2016. A high of 89 degrees in Hilo matched the record set in 2015.