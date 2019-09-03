Hurricane Juliette in East Pacific strengthens overnight

UPDATE: 5:30 a.m.

Hurricane Juliette strengthened slightly overnight and could continue to strengthen through tomorrow.

Centered about 2,611 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m., Juliet is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving northwest at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 3 hurricane could continue strengthening through Wednesday but is expected to begin weakening by late Wednesday night through Friday, the NHC said.

Juliet is expected to track northwest to west-northwest through Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Juliette’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hurricane Juliette has formed in the East Pacific and is expected to strengthen before traveling over cooler waters far from the Hawaiian island.

As of 11 p.m. today, the Category 3 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was bearing down on Clarion Island, Mexico. It’s 25 miles southeast of Clarion Island and 440 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Juliette was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from Juliette’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Additional rapid strengthening is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Steady weakening is expected late Wednesday through Friday.