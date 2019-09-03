Man pushed girlfriend out of moving vehicle in Kalaeloa, police say

Police arrested a man after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle in Kalaeloa.

Police said the suspect and victim got into an argument at about 2:30 a.m. today and he pushed her out of the vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue.

She sustained non-life-threatening abrasions to her back and leg. Police said they then headed home in the area where the perpetrator assaulted her in front of their child.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a minor younger than 14.