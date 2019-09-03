Man pushed girlfriend out of moving vehicle in Kalaeloa, police say

Police arrested a man after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle in Kalaeloa.
Police said the suspect and victim got into an argument at about 2:30 a.m. today and he pushed her out of the vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue.
She sustained non-life-threatening abrasions to her back and leg. Police said they then headed home in the area where the perpetrator assaulted her in front of their child.
Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a minor younger than 14.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.