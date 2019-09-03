Recipe: Peanut rub makes for tasty pork dish

I created this recipe calling for an easy dry rub, which adds flavor in minutes to barbecued pork. The blend of spices and peanuts rubbed into the meat forms a crust that is a great alternative to a marinade. You don’t need to wait for the meat to absorb the flavors.

The pork can be barbecued or broiled. If you barbecue, heat one section of the grill and place the pork over the unheated section so it cooks away from the direct heat.

A couple of good options to keep things flexible: Sub in boneless chops for pork tenderloin; and cook on a stovetop grill rather than a broiler or an outdoor grill.

Doctor up a deli potato salad and open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete this quick, tasty meal.

PEANUT RUB BARBECUED PORK

By Linda Gassenheimer

Nonstick spray

20 dry-roasted, unsalted peanuts

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

Preheat half a grill or turn on broiler. If using broiler, line baking tray with foil, coat with nonstick spray.

Chop peanuts in food processor; add coriander, sugar, salt and pepper. Blend.

Remove fat from tenderloin. Butterfly pork: Cut almost through lengthwise and open like a book. Rub with mixture on both sides, pressing into meat.

Place on preheated grill away from direct heat for 15 minutes, turning after 7 minutes. Or place on lined baking tray and broil 6 inches from heat for the same amount of time.

Pork is done when a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees. Carve and serve. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 290 calories, 11 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 11 g carbohydrates, 38 g protein, 240 mg sodium, 2 g fiber.

POTATO SALAD

By Linda Gassenheimer

1 cup plain deli potato salad

1 cup red bell pepper, cut into cubes

1 cup sliced celery

2 scallions, sliced (about 1/4 cup)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place potato salad in a bowl and add the red bell pepper and celery. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste, if necessary. Sprinkle scallions on top. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 190 calories, 8.9 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 25 g carbohydrates, 3.5 g protein, 510 mg sodium, 3.5 g fiber.