Tropical depression southeast of Hawaii expected to strengthen as Hurricane Juliette weakens

Hurricane Juliette in the East Pacific continues to weaken as Tropical Depression Twelve-E southeast of Hawaii is forecast to strengthen. Neither storm is projected to threaten the islands.

Centered about 2,276 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m., Hurricane Juliette packed maximum sustained winds of 90 mph while heading northwest near 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Juliette is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday, the NHC said. However, a slightly faster west-northwestward to westward motion is expected to begin on Friday, and this general motion should continue through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Juliette’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve-E was centered about 965 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. while packing maximum sustained winds near 30 mph and heading west at 9 mph, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression may become a tropical storm on Friday, the CPHC said. An increase in forward speed is expected over the weekend.