Akoni weakens to post-tropical cyclone as it nears Hawaii

Akoni weakened to a post-tropical remnant low overnight southeast of the islands and is no longer a tropical storm.

Clocking in with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, Akoni was centered around 690 miles south-southeast of Hilo and heading west at 16 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Little change in strength or heading is forecast during the next couple of days, the CPHC said.

