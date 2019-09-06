Akoni weakens to post-tropical cyclone as it nears Hawaii

Akoni weakened to a post-tropical remnant low overnight southeast of the islands and is no longer a tropical storm.
Clocking in with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, Akoni was centered around 690 miles south-southeast of Hilo and heading west at 16 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Little change in strength or heading is forecast during the next couple of days, the CPHC said.
