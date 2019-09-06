Maui Council committee OKs wastewater court settlement

A Maui County Council committee voted tonight to drop its U.S. Supreme Court appeal over the long-standing lawsuit challenging the Lahaina injection wells.

The Council’s Governance, Ethics, and Transparency Committee voted 5-3 with member Riki Hokama excused.

Kelly King, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Tamara Paltin, Shane Sinenci and Mike Molina voted to settle, while Tasha Kama, Alice Lee and Yuki Lei Sugimura voted to keep the appeal alive.

The committee’s recommendation now goes to the full Council. The case is scheduled to be heard by the high court Nov. 6.