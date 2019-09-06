 Water main break closes Farrington Highway in Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Water main break closes Farrington Highway in Waialua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:30 a.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

A stretch of Farrington Highway in Waialua has been closed this morning due to a water main break.

The highway is closed from Otake Store to Thompson Corner, according to police.

Motorists are advised to use alternate roads.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Akoni weakens to post-tropical cyclone as it nears Hawaii
Looking Back

Scroll Up