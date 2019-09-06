Water main break closes Farrington Highway in Waialua

A stretch of Farrington Highway in Waialua has been closed this morning due to a water main break.
The highway is closed from Otake Store to Thompson Corner, according to police.
Motorists are advised to use alternate roads.
