Police search for suspects in Liliha attempted murder

Police are looking for two male suspects who pulled a 33-year-old man from his tent in Liliha and allegedly assaulted him.

Police said the two pulled him from the tent and stabbed him multiple times.

The stabbing occurred in Liliha at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

They fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

They face charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.