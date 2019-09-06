Muggy conditions to ease up slightly this weekend

The breezy trades are expected to last through the weekend, National Weather Service forecasters said, due to a high-pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian isles and herald some relief from the muggy weather.

Typical windward and mauka showers are expected overnight and early mornings. Wetter weather is possible from Sunday into the middle of next week as an upper-level low moves in northeast of the island chain.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for Kohala on Hawaii island, in effect from 9 a.m. today to 9 a.m. Sunday. Easterly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour, with localized gusts over 45 miles per hour, are expected to pummel the leeward Kohala area.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles are urged to drive with caution.

The rest of the isles should be mostly sunny today, with highs from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit today, and trades from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected today to reach as high as 99 degrees in Kapolei and Lihue, 97 in Kahului, 96 in Honolulu and 91 in Hilo this afternoon. However, forecasters expect heat indexes for most locations this weekend to be cooler by at least a few degrees.

On Thursday, two record highs were set, surpassing records from decades ago. A record high of 91 degrees was set at Lihue, breaking the previous record of 89 set in 1936. A record high of 92 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 91 set in 1986.

Since the start of September, temperatures have either surpassed or matched previous record highs daily.

Akoni, meanwhile, weakened to a post-tropical remnant low overnight southeast of the islands and is no longer a tropical storm, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.