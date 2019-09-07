Crews battle brush fire in Makaha

Honolulu firefighters are battling a brush fire in Makaha.
Ten units with 29 personnel arrived shortly after 3 p.m. today at a location near the end of Kili Drive.
Fire Captain Scot Seguirant didn’t know how many acres were burned and or if the fire was contained early this evening.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
