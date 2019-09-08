Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Workshops promote legislative advocacy

Learn how to have a say in the making of Hawaii laws at a series of workshops sponsored by Public Access Room, a division of the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

“How-to” guides, informational handouts and other resources will be available at the workshops, which run from 6 to 7 p.m. at all locations: Sept. 16, Makawao Public Library; Sept. 17, Kihei Public Library; Sept. 18, Akaku Community Media Center Conference Room, 333 Dairy Road; Sept. 19, Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

For more information, contact PAR toll free at 984-2400, ext. 7-0478; or email par@capitol.hawaii.gov.

Hot topics headline Kula community meeting

Fire and water top the agenda of the Kula Community Association meeting set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kula Community Center.

County fire and emergency management officials, along with Darren Strand of Mahi Pono LLC and Mahina Martin of Maui Electric Co., will be on hand to discuss fire safety for the Upcountry region.

Also drawing interest from Kula residents is a proposed bill under consideration by the County Council’s Water and Infrastructure Committee to limit subdivision water main extension reimbursements and allow five years for completion of subdivision water system improvements.

A separate bill would require improvements to existing streets for two-lot subdivisions, except for applicants on the priority list for the Upcountry water system who qualify for an exemption from fire protection mainline infrastructure improvements. Check kulamaui.com.