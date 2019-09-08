Report shows 3 preliminary concepts for new Aloha Stadium

A report for the Aloha Stadium Authority lays out three preliminary concept options for the new Aloha Stadium across the facility’s current 96-acre footprint in Halawa.

Option “A” would be where the present stadium sits, “B” would be west of the existing facility and “C” to the south. They each include site plans of what the layouts might look like with surrounding mixed use retail development, rail station, parking and other amenities.

The report, posted on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District website, nased.hawaii.gov, is part of an environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) required by the environmental impact statement (EIS) process. The options are apparently meant to provide a basis for discussion with stakeholders, community entities and potential developers and officials have previously said what eventually emerges from the process could vary from the site plans.

The report was prepared for the Aloha Stadium Authority and Crawford Architects by Wilson Okamoto Corporation of Honolulu. The firm’s website identifies it as an engineering and planning company.

Stadium officials were not immediately available for comment.

The EIS and master plan are expected to cost approximately $5 million, officials have said. The state is appropriating $350 million through a combination of revenue bonds ($180 million), general obligation bonds ($150 million) and general funds ($20 million) for the building of the new stadium and partnering with a yet-to-be selected private developer.

Of the three options, “A” could be the most challenging. The report said it would feature “An incremental redevelopment scenario (that) will see the old stadium progressively demolished and replaced with new construction, facilitating uninterrupted use throughout the demolition and construction cycle.”

It notes, “An entirely new facility will be realized at the completion of the final increment.”

With option “B” the report says, “The existing stadium can remain operational while the new stadium is constructed. At the conclusion of construction, stadium operations move into the new venue and the old stadium is demolished. The bowl-shaped depression remaining after demolition is reprogrammed as an outdoor performance venue and community recreation space.”

Meanwhile, under option “C” the report said, “As with option “B” the existing stadium remains operational throughout construction of a new stadium to the south. The site of the old stadium and surrounding circular parking area are reconfigured into a grid street pattern defining a new central recreation space.”

The report adds, “Each option envisions that the construction of a new stadium would be followed by multiple phases of ancillary development until the entire site is built out to capacity over time.”

According to the report, “In all options, the new Aloha Stadium will be downsized from its existing capacity of 50,000 seats with a capacity of approximately 35,000 seats. The new stadium will be configured to support a variety of sports an entertainment events, including football, soccer, rugby and other sports that are played on a rectangular field. In addition, concerts, community functions and family-oriented events may be hosted at the facility.”

The eventual stadium, “will likely be constructed of concrete treads and risers supported by composite concrete and steel beams. The design of the stadium will also consider a roof over the seating areas to provide shelter from the elements to the extent that it is economically feasible. However, the field will not be covered by the proposed roof.”

New Aloha Stadium Entertain… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd