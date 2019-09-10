Winds abating tonight, humid weather expected heading into weekend

While breezy trades will continue today, hot and humid weather is on the way in the Hawaiian Islands, forecasters said, as those winds die down tonight.

The remainder of Juliette — a trough to the east — is expected to move west and pass north of the isles this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to weaken further and become southeasterly. As the winds weaken, dewpoints in the low 70s are expected to be “more widely felt in the form of hot and humid conditions.”

Today’s highs range from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, with northeast winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The heat index, a measure of temperature and relative humidity combined, is projected to reach as a high as 98 degrees in Kapolei, 96 in Honolulu and Lihue, 95 in Kahului, and 92 in Hilo this afternoon.

More record temperatures were set on Monday, continuing a daily trend in record highs and matches since the start of the month.

On Monday, a record high of 92 degrees was set in Honolulu, breaking the previous one of 91 in 2018. A record high of 90 degrees was set in Lihue, beating the previous one of 89 set in 1959. A high of 93 degrees in Kahului matched the previous record set in 2004.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say additional moisture may arrive to the isles at the end of the weekend, which combined with the lighter southeast flow, could potentially result in afternoon convective activity such as showers and thunderstorms.