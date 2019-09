[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West Division I Girls: Waianae at Mililani, 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Aiea at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Leilehua at Waipahu, Campbell at Nanakuli, Pearl City at

Radford; matches start at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Mililani, Pearl City, Kaiser, Kalani, Leilehua, Kaimuki at Aiea, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Dallas Baptist vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: Aiea, Waialua at Waipahu; Kailua at Roosevelt; Kalani, Moanalua at Kaiser;

Mililani, Waianae at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua. Matches start at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge–Utah

Valley vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; West Virginia at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division II/III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at Hanalani, 6 p.m.;

Assets at Damien, 6:15 p.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East Division I girls: Castle at

Kalaheo; Kahuku at Moanalua, games at

7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II girls: Kaimuki at Farrington, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Kalani; Kailua at Roosevelt; games at 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II girls: McKinley at Anuenue, at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II—‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I

‘Iolani def. Le Jardin 21-25, 25-20, 20-15.

Mid-Pacific def. Hawaiian Baptist 26-24, 25-23.

Girls varsity, division II/III

Hanalani def. Christian Academy 25-8,

25-18.

Damien def. University 25-19, 22-25,

25-20.

Girls varsity, division III

La Pietra ef. Lanakila Baptist 25-15, 25-18.

Assets def. Hawaiian Mission 25-18,

25-14.

Girls varsity, division I-AA

‘Iolani def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-19

OIA EAST

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I/II

Kaiser def. Anuenue 24-26, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8.

Kalaheo def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-10, 20-25, 25-10.

Girls junior varsity, division I/II

Kaimuki def. Kalaheo 13-21, 21-18, 15-12.

Girls white, division I/II

Kaiser def. Anuenue 21-12, 21-9.

OIA WEST

Monday

Girls varsity, division I/II

Aiea def. Campbell 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-9

Girls junior varsity, division I/II

Campbell def. Aiea 21-16, 21-12

Girls white, division I/II

Campbell def. Aiea 21-19, 21-20

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Hilo 25-9,

25-15, 25-22.

Girls junior varsity

Hilo def. Kamehameha Hawaii 25-23,

25-23.

Sept. 7

Girls varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kau 25-11,

25-10, 25-17.

Girls junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kau 25-9, 25-2.

Sept. 5

Girls varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Parker 25-6,

25-8, 25-8.

Girls junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Parker High

25-4, 25-4.

ILH

Tuesday

At Punahou

Boys varsity, division I

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 8. Goal scorers–Punahou: Jordan Savage 3, Stryker Scales 3, Max Chang, Noah Clark, Dylan Cole, Gunnar Grune, Johann Olander. ‘Iolani: Sunny Katagiri 4, Andrew Dawson 3, Jon Reiter.

Boys varsity, division II

Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 5. Goal scorers–Punahou: Jensen Garcia 3, Tate Goodman 3, Christopher Kang-Harris 3, Keau Thompson 2, Connor Weldon, Levi Van Delden. ‘Iolani: Trent Ilhe 5.

ILH

Girls junior varsity

‘Iolani 4, Maryknoll 1