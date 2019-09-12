Woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Kalihi claims self-defense

A 25-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Kalihi Valley Saturday night claimed she stabbed him in self-defense.

Marie W. Limehouse was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mickenzie Peter, 35, also known as Jay Peter. Her bail is set at $500,000.

The deadly stabbing occurred sometime before 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Peter dead Saturday night on a hillside near Decorte Playground at 1570 Perry St. with a one-inch stab wound to the left side of his neck, according to court documents.

Police said a witness told a responding officer she heard Limehouse tell people at a homeless encampment near Kalihi and Laumalie streets that she stabbed Peter in self-defense, according to court documents.

Police located Limehouse at a homeless encampment on a trail off of Palanehe Place in the valley when she allegedly said: “He stomped my head and tried to throw me off the cliff! That’s why I stabbed him!”

Police recovered a knife in the bushes near the playground and arrested Limehouse on suspicion of murder.