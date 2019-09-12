Woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Kalihi claims self-defense

A 25-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Kalihi Valley Saturday night claimed she stabbed him in self-defense.
Marie W. Limehouse was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mickenzie Peter, 35, also known as Jay Peter. Her bail is set at $500,000.
The deadly stabbing occurred sometime before 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
Police found Peter dead Saturday night on a hillside near Decorte Playground at 1570 Perry St. with a one-inch stab wound to the left side of his neck, according to court documents.
Police said a witness told a responding officer she heard Limehouse tell people at a homeless encampment near Kalihi and Laumalie streets that she stabbed Peter in self-defense, according to court documents.
Police located Limehouse at a homeless encampment on a trail off of Palanehe Place in the valley when she allegedly said: “He stomped my head and tried to throw me off the cliff! That’s why I stabbed him!”
Police recovered a knife in the bushes near the playground and arrested Limehouse on suspicion of murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.