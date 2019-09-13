Northbound lanes of Kahekili Highway closed due to crash in Kaneohe

Kahekili Highway is closed in the north-bound direction because of a vehicle crash, police said this afternoon.
The highway was closed near Haiku Road at about 2:50 p.m., police said.
