Crash closes Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo

Police closed Kalanialaole Highway in both directions in Waimanalo this afternoon because of a crash.
Police reported the closure between Aloiloi and Ehukai streets at about 1 p.m.
Motorists were being rerouted on Aloiloi or Ehukai.
