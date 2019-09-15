Maui sports: Doubles tennis camp, renovation at Waiehu Golf Course

Bryans to host doubles tennis camp

The Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, will conduct the High Powered Doubles Tennis Camp at the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch on Sept. 27 and 28.

The two-day camp, open to the public, is $850 per day.

The Bryan twins are the most successful men’s doubles team of all time, having won more than $32 million in prize money. They hold the record for most Grand Slam doubles championships (Mike 18, Bob 16) and completed the “Bryan Golden Slam” by winning Olympic gold in London in 2012, followed by four consecutive Grand Slam titles: the 2012 U.S. Open and the Australian and French opens and Wimbledon in 2013.

Assisting them at the camp will be famed coach and former U.S. Davis Cup captain and doubles player Tom Gullikson.

For more information and daily drop-in rates, contact Cathy Nicoloff at cnic@hawaii.rr.com or 264-0752.

Work on Waiehu greens wrapping up

The county Department of Parks and Recreation will unveil the completed 18-hole greens renovation project at Waiehu Golf Course on Friday.

While the renovations were underway, all 18 holes have been open, with the front nine limited to temporary greens until Monday. Staff are reducing play on the front nine to finish the necessary maintenance and ready the course for the reopening.

The holes were planted with SeaStar seashore paspalum — a sand- and salt-tolerant grass — suitable for the popular municipal golf course, which is located along the Waiehu coastline.

Green fees for Maui residents are $15 for weekday play and $22 on weekends; for other Hawaii residents, $35/$40; and for nonresidents $63/$75. Discounts are available for twilight play, students, military and retirees.

For weekday phone reservations, call the starters booth at 270-7400 starting at 7 a.m.; weekend and holiday phone reservations start at 6 a.m.

For more information on the renovation project, call the parks department’s Maintenance Division Office at 270-7382.